How to detect adulteration in milk

Milk is a staple in many diets around the world, providing essential nutrients such as calcium, proteins and vitamins. However, the purity of milk is often compromised by adulteration, where substances are added to increase quantity or shelf life at the expense of quality and safety. Common adulterants include water, detergents, starch, urea and synthetic milk. Detecting adulteration is crucial to protect consumers from potential health risks. Fortunately, several simple tests can help detect impurities in milk at home or in a laboratory. Here are five key methods for detecting adulteration in milk.
Water is the most common adulterant added to milk to increase its volume. While diluting milk with water may not seem harmful, it reduces the nutritional value of the milk. To detect water adulteration, perform a simple test at home:
Lactometer Test: A lactometer is an instrument used to measure the density of milk. Pure milk has a specific density. When water is added, the milk’s density decreases. By placing the lactometer in a milk sample, you can measure the milk’s density. If the reading is significantly lower than normal (around 1.026–1.032 g/mL), it indicates that water has been added.
Another visual method is to place a small drop of milk on a smooth surface. Pure milk leaves a thin trail as it flows down, while adulterated milk with water will flow quickly without leaving a trace.
Detergents are sometimes added to milk to create froth and give the appearance of creaminess. Consuming detergent-laced milk can cause digestive issues and damage internal organs. To detect detergent in milk, you can use this simple method:
Shake Test: Take a small sample of milk in a glass jar, shake it well and let it sit for a few minutes. If foam forms and stays for an extended period, it indicates the presence of detergent.
Starch is added to milk to increase its thickness and viscosity, making it appear richer than it actually is. Consuming starch in large quantities can lead to digestion problems, especially for those with sensitive stomachs. Here’s how you can test for starch:
Iodine Test: Add a few drops of iodine solution to a milk sample. If the solution turns blue, it indicates the presence of starch, as iodine reacts with starch to produce a blue colour.
Urea is sometimes added to milk to increase its protein content artificially. However, excess urea can cause serious health issues such as kidney damage. To detect urea in milk:
Soybean Powder Test: Mix a small amount of soybean powder in the milk. Let it sit for about five minutes. If the mixture turns yellow, it indicates the presence of urea.
Synthetic milk is made from chemicals such as caustic soda, detergent, and refined oil. It mimics the appearance of real milk but lacks its nutritional value and can be harmful if consumed. You can detect synthetic milk using this method:
Heat Test: Boil a small sample of milk. Pure milk will leave a layer of cream (malai) on top after cooling. In contrast, synthetic milk will not form any layer, and the milk may have a soapy texture when rubbed between fingers.
Adulteration in milk poses significant health risks and reduces the nutritional benefits of this vital food product. By using simple home-based tests such as the lactometer, iodine test, or detergent detection methods, consumers can safeguard themselves from adulterated milk. Awareness and regular testing can ensure the milk you consume is pure, safe, and healthy for your family.
(Written by Ananya Mehta)