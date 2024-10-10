How to detect adulteration in milk

Water is the most common adulterant added to milk to increase its volume. While diluting milk with water may not seem harmful, it reduces the nutritional value of the milk. To detect water adulteration, perform a simple test at home:

Lactometer Test: A lactometer is an instrument used to measure the density of milk. Pure milk has a specific density. When water is added, the milk’s density decreases. By placing the lactometer in a milk sample, you can measure the milk’s density. If the reading is significantly lower than normal (around 1.026–1.032 g/mL), it indicates that water has been added.

Another visual method is to place a small drop of milk on a smooth surface. Pure milk leaves a thin trail as it flows down, while adulterated milk with water will flow quickly without leaving a trace.