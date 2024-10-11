Five types of noodles from around the world you must try

Noodles are a beloved staple in cuisines across the globe, each type reflecting the culture and ingredients of its origin. Here’s a look at five delicious noodle varieties you must try!
Ramen is a popular Japanese noodle dish that has taken the world by storm. Made from wheat flour, these thin, curly noodles are typically served in a savoury broth flavoured with soy sauce or miso and topped with ingredients like chashu (braised pork), soft-boiled eggs and green onions. The dish offers a comforting blend of flavours and textures, making it a go-to for food lovers everywhere. Each region in Japan has its own take on ramen, from the rich tonkotsu of Fukuoka to the lighter shoyu ramen of Tokyo.
Italian pasta comes in countless shapes and sizes, from spaghetti and penne to farfalle and fettuccine. Made from durum wheat and water, pasta is versatile and can be served in a variety of dishes, from creamy Alfredo to rich Bolognese. Whether enjoyed as a simple aglio e olio or in a hearty lasagna, pasta is a culinary canvas that allows for endless creativity. Don't forget to pair it with a great sauce and perhaps a sprinkle of parmesan!
Pho is a fragrant Vietnamese soup consisting of flat rice noodles called bánh phở, served in a rich broth with herbs, spices and meat, often beef or chicken. The dish is garnished with fresh basil, lime and bean sprouts, making it a refreshing meal that’s both hearty and light. Pho is not just a dish; it’s an experience, often enjoyed as a comforting breakfast or a late-night snack.
Spaetzle are soft egg noodles traditionally made in Germany. These small, dumpling-like noodles are often served as a side dish or mixed into stews and casseroles. Made from simple ingredients like flour, eggs and salt, spaetzle have a delightful texture and are frequently enjoyed with rich sauces, cheese or sautéed onions. They’re a comforting staple that embodies the heartiness of German cuisine.
Fideos are thin, short noodles often used in Spanish dishes like fideuà, which is similar to paella but made with noodles instead of rice. These versatile noodles soak up flavours beautifully and can be prepared with seafood, vegetables, or meats. Fideos are typically toasted before adding broth, enhancing their nutty flavour. This dish is a delicious representation of Mediterranean cuisine that should not be missed.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)