Six popular types of cakes you must try

Cakes come in a variety of types, each offering a unique taste, texture and experience. They can be classified based on their ingredients, methods of preparation and intended occasions. Here’s a look at some of the most popular types of cakes and what makes them distinct.
Sponge cakes are light and airy, made primarily from eggs, sugar and flour, with little to no fat content. The key to their fluffy texture is the air incorporated into the eggs, either by whisking them separately or together with sugar. Variations of sponge cakes include *Victoria sponge* (often filled with jam and cream) and the *genoise sponge*, a denser Italian version. Sponge cakes are versatile and form the base for many other cake types.
As the name suggests, butter cakes have a rich and dense texture, thanks to the use of butter as the primary fat. They often include sugar, eggs, flour and a leavening agent like baking powder to achieve a soft yet heavy texture. Classic examples include the pound cake, made with equal parts butter, sugar, eggs and flour and the yellow cake, which uses egg yolks for a golden colour and moist crumb.
Chiffon cakes are a hybrid between sponge and butter cakes. They have the lightness of a sponge cake but include oil or butter, giving them a tender and moist texture. The addition of oil makes them more durable and able to hold flavours such as chocolate, citrus, or vanilla more effectively. Chiffon cakes are usually baked in tube pans, which helps them rise tall and maintain their delicate structure.
Cheesecakes stand apart from traditional cakes because they are primarily made from cream cheese or ricotta, giving them a creamy, dense consistency. The base often consists of a crumbly biscuit or graham cracker crust. There are two main types of cheesecakes: baked and no-bake. Baked versions have a custard-like filling, while no-bake cheesecakes rely on gelatin to set the filling.
Flourless cakes, such as the flourless chocolate cake, are rich, dense and often gluten-free. These cakes rely on ingredients like eggs and butter to provide structure. Their texture is usually more fudge-like, making them a favourite for those seeking intensely rich flavours, particularly in chocolate.
Layer cakes consist of multiple tiers of cake stacked with fillings like buttercream, frosting, or jam between them. Popular varieties include black forest cake and red velvet cake. The layers are usually made from sponge or butter cake, but the fillings and frostings give them a distinct character.
