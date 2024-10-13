Six popular types of cakes you must try

Sponge cakes are light and airy, made primarily from eggs, sugar and flour, with little to no fat content. The key to their fluffy texture is the air incorporated into the eggs, either by whisking them separately or together with sugar. Variations of sponge cakes include *Victoria sponge* (often filled with jam and cream) and the *genoise sponge*, a denser Italian version. Sponge cakes are versatile and form the base for many other cake types.