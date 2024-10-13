Spice it up: Four types of chillies to elevate your cooking

Chillies are a staple in many cuisines around the world, adding heat, flavour and depth to dishes. Here’s a look at four popular types of chillies that can transform your meals.
Heat Level: Mild to Medium (2,500 - 8,000 SHU)
Jalapeños are perhaps the most recognised chilli in North America. These vibrant green peppers are often used in salsas tacos, and nachos. When roasted, they develop a smoky flavour that enhances any dish. Jalapeños can be used fresh, pickled, or dried (as in chipotle). Their versatility makes them a go-to for adding a mild kick without overwhelming the palate.
Heat Level: Medium (2,500 - 5,000 SHU)
Serrano chillies are similar to jalapeños but smaller and typically hotter. They are often used in fresh salsas and sauces, providing a bright and zesty flavour. With their crisp texture, serranos are excellent in salads or as a garnish. Try slicing them thin and adding them to sandwiches for an extra layer of heat!
Heat Level: Very Hot (100,000 - 350,000 SHU)
If you’re looking for a chilli that packs a punch, the habanero is the one. Known for its fruity and floral notes, this fiery chilli is often used in hot sauces and spicy dishes. When handling habaneros, be sure to wear gloves to avoid irritation. Their intense heat can elevate stews, marinades and even desserts when used sparingly.
Heat Level: Mild (1,000 - 2,000 SHU)
Poblano chillies are dark green and heart-shaped, known for their mild heat and rich flavour. When dried, they become ancho chillies, which are popular in mole sauces. Poblanos can be stuffed, roasted or grilled, making them a versatile choice for various dishes. They offer a gentle warmth and a slightly earthy taste, perfect for adding depth without excessive heat.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)