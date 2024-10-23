Michelin star dining in San Francisco: Must-try restaurants offering unforgettable dining experiences

San Francisco is a city of fog and fortune, its streets winding between hills and bay, where culinary ambition meets the Pacific. The city boasts 39 Michelin stars across 28 restaurants. These establishments showcase a rich blend of authentic, modern, and fusion dishes. For Indian visitors seeking both local and familiar flavours, the city offers exceptional dining options, including Indian cuisine. To help navigate this food haven, we've crafted a guide to the finest restaurants, perfect for those eager to explore a diverse range of tastes. restaurants, a constellation of one-, two-, and three-starred wonders offering a kaleidoscope of flavours—authentic, avant-garde, and unexpected fusions.
New and Notable Restaurants
7 Adams: Elevated five-course tasting menu by chefs Serena and David Fisher.
What to try: Roasted cauliflower cavatelli, Seared black cod, and Wagyu beef tongue.
Anomaly SF: 10-course modernist dishes by Chef Mike Lanham.
What to try: ‘egg-snack'
Azalina’s: Malaysian cuisine with a changing prix fixe menu.
What to try: Pandan custard with water chestnut and coconut granita
Bansang: Korean tapas-style menu; a Michelin Guide 2023 recommendation.
What to try: Tapas-style menu for shared sampling
Dalida: Eastern Mediterranean-inspired dishes, featuring short rib kebabs.
What to try: Cheesy borek, Short rib kebabs with sweetbreads
Friends Only: Renowned Chef Ray Lee’s Omakase-style restaurant
Hed 11: 11-course tasting menu blending sweet and savoury Thai flavours.
What to try: Coconut pancake with lime and caviar, Cheesecake with crispy fried onions
HK Lounge Bistro: New dim sum spot with classic dishes and innovative items.
What to try: Shanghai dumplings Crispy pork buns
Kiln: 20-course Nordic cuisine tasting menu with intricate presentations.
What to try: Crisp puffed beef tendon, Squab breast
Movida: Unique blend of Mexican and Persian cuisines; standout dishes include halibut aguachile.
What to try: halibut Halibut in a jade-green aguachile, Tostadas topped with rich beef birria, Fried poblano pepper filled with a savoury rice mixture
Noodle in a Haystack: Quirky ramen spot with a seasonal and surprising menu.
What to try: Ramen
Prik Hom: Celebrated for perfected Thai curries.
What to try: Their curries
Rosemary and Pine: Coastal California-inspired menu by Chef Dustin Falcon.
New Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurants
Copra: Focuses on Kerala cuisine, featuring coconut-based dishes.
Tiya: Indian cuisine with California flair; a la carte and tasting options available.
One-Star Restaurants
Angler: Michelin-starred seafood with bay views.
Aphotic: 10-course seafood dining emphasizing local sourcing.
Bar Crenn: Wine bar with impressive vegetable and seafood dishes.
Gary Danko: Flexible tasting and main menu; a long-standing staple.
Kin Khao: Popular Thai restaurant with spicy chicken wings.
Mister Jiu’s: Buzzing Chinatown eatery with notable cuisine.
Nari: Thai restaurant blending Californian ingredients and traditional flavours.
Niku Steakhouse: Focus on in-house dry-aging and premium wagyu.
O’ by Claude Le Tohic: French concept restaurant with a multi-level dining experience.
Osito: Live-fire restaurant highlighting local agricultural produce.
The Progress: Offers a range of innovative brunch and dinner options.
Restaurant Nisei: Tasting menu focused on California Washoku cuisine.
San Ho Wan: Casual Korean BBQ with quality ingredients.
The Shota: Edomae-style sushi with seasonal seafood.
Sons & Daughters: Vegetarian-friendly nine-course tasting menu.
Sorrel: Renowned roast duck among Cal-Italian dishes.
SSAL: Seafood-forward Korean-inspired tasting menu.
State Bird Provisions: Creative California cuisine served via dim sum carts.
Two-Star Restaurants
Acquerello: Fine Italian dining staple in Nob Hill.
Birdsong: Ever-changing 12-course seasonal tasting menu.
Californios: Elevated Mexican cuisine with a rotating dessert selection.
Lazy Bear: Communal dining experience showcasing Chef David Barzelay's creations.
Saison: Wood-fired dishes from locally sourced ingredients.
Three-Star Restaurants
Atelier Crenn: Chef Crenn’s personal workshop offering poetic culinary experiences.
Benu: Innovative twists on traditional flavours in a three-star tasting menu.
Quince: Fresh ingredients from local farms, ensuring high-quality dishes.