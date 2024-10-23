Michelin star dining in San Francisco: Must-try restaurants offering unforgettable dining experiences

San Francisco is a city of fog and fortune, its streets winding between hills and bay, where culinary ambition meets the Pacific. The city boasts 39 Michelin stars across 28 restaurants. These establishments showcase a rich blend of authentic, modern, and fusion dishes. For Indian visitors seeking both local and familiar flavours, the city offers exceptional dining options, including Indian cuisine. To help navigate this food haven, we've crafted a guide to the finest restaurants, perfect for those eager to explore a diverse range of tastes. restaurants, a constellation of one-, two-, and three-starred wonders offering a kaleidoscope of flavours—authentic, avant-garde, and unexpected fusions.

New and Notable Restaurants

7 Adams: Elevated five-course tasting menu by chefs Serena and David Fisher.

What to try: Roasted cauliflower cavatelli, Seared black cod, and Wagyu beef tongue.

Anomaly SF: 10-course modernist dishes by Chef Mike Lanham.

What to try: ‘egg-snack'

Azalina’s: Malaysian cuisine with a changing prix fixe menu.

What to try: Pandan custard with water chestnut and coconut granita