Hosting a Diwali house party? Check out these 5 perfect ready-to-eat snack packs for your guests

It’s that festive time of year! As we come together to celebrate cultural traditions, food plays a key role in the joy and planning. If you’re hosting a Diwali gathering, simplify your entertaining with these top 5 ready-to-eat snack packs, perfect for delighting your guests. From savory to sweet, these snacks will enhance the festive atmosphere of your celebrations.
What better way to celebrate these special moments than by creating a warm and inviting environment to relax and enjoy time together, surrounded by the beautiful lights and delicious food of the festival? To make your Diwali gathering truly unforgettable, consider these top 5 ready-to-eat brands that will impress your guests!
Plant-based nuggets from Blue Tribe
This brand focuses on plant-based meat alternatives. Their healthy snacks are sattvik certified and made with locally sourced ingredients. These ready-to-eat treats can be prepared in just 5 minutes in the microwave, offering a tasty plant-based protein option that’s great for any gathering. They combine convenience, flavour, and inclusivity, making them a perfect choice for a stress-free Diwali party.
Price: INR 80 to INR 300. Available online.
Plant-based momos by Prasuma
Known for authentic steamed dumplings, Prasuma offers a variety of fillings, catering to both meat-eaters and vegetarians. These ready-to-eat momos are rich in traditional flavours and are quick to prepare, making them a hit at any event.
Price: INR 200. Available online.
Hello Tempayy’s protein-rich snacks
Specialising in tempura-style, fermented soybeans, Hello Tempayy offers nutritious, protein-rich snacks. Lightly battered and fried, they deliver a delightful crunch and savory taste, making them an excellent healthy option for your party.
Price: INR 170 onwards. Available online.
Hyderabadi Biryani by Desi Mealz
Bringing the rich flavours of India into convenient, ready-to-eat packs, Desi Mealz features traditional dishes cooked with authentic spices. From hearty curries to flavourful rice, these meals add an exotic touch to your gathering without requiring much prep time.
Price: INR 200 onwards Available online.
Quickly Bowl’s Chhole Masala
Offering a range of delicious noodle dishes, Quickly Bowl has options that cater to all tastes, from hot and spicy to mild. With minimal preparation needed, you can spend more time with your loved ones instead of in the kitchen.
Price: INR 150 onwards. Available online.