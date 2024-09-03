IKEA introduces iconic Hot Dogs to India

IKEA, the global furniture giant known for its stylish and functional home furnishings, is now bringing a new flavour to its Indian stores with the launch of its iconic hot dogs. Starting early September, IKEA’s restaurants across India will offer these beloved snacks, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

In India, where food is more than just a meal but a cherished expression of love, IKEA understands the importance of a satisfying culinary experience. While the brand's furniture is celebrated for bringing people together, its food has always been a delightful highlight, and now, the Swedish brand is enhancing its menu with a taste of its international favourites.

The hot dogs are not just a snack; they’re a global sensation. Although IKEA is widely recognised for its meatballs, the hot dogs have garnered equal affection worldwide, with some countries even experiencing shortages due to their popularity. This September, Indian customers can savour these iconic hot dogs, featuring a hearty veggie option packed with a mix of vegetables and lentils, and a chicken hot dog with a subtle smoky flavour.