Tesammans collection: Dutch design duo brings vibrant colour-blocking to Indian homes

Indian homes, modern or vintage, big or small, have always showcased inspiration-worthy colours, patterns, and craftsmanship. When it comes to colour-blocking, the art of it has inherently meant more than being aesthetically pleasing. It represents celebration of the history and skill that has been handed down from generation to generation. The inherent design trend has seamlessly found its place in modern homes.
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans — is all about colours. Collaborating with Dutch design duo, Christoph Brach and Danierater Haar of Raw Color, this limited-edition collection of 18 unique products is a celebration of colour-blocking, boasting unusual combinations, saturated hues, and playful textures. From clocks to side tables, trolleys, lampshades, hanging decorations, glazed stoneware vase sets, carafes, and rugs, each piece adds an unexpected touch to your living space just in time for summer.
It is a dynamic fusion of functionality and creativity, where every item is a statement piece. With a keen understanding of the fusion of functionality and aesthetic appeal, Tesammans promises to elevate Indian living spaces with its vibrant charm and contemporary flair.
Price on request. Available online.
