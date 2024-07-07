Home and Decor

Tesammans collection: Dutch design duo brings vibrant colour-blocking to Indian homes

This limited-edition collection of 18 unique products is a celebration of colour-blocking
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans

Indian homes, modern or vintage, big or small, have always showcased inspiration-worthy colours, patterns, and craftsmanship. When it comes to colour-blocking, the art of it has inherently meant more than being aesthetically pleasing. It represents celebration of the history and skill that has been handed down from generation to generation. The inherent design trend has seamlessly found its place in modern homes.

IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
These contemporary renditions of the Pichwai will brighten up your homes

IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans — is all about colours. Collaborating with Dutch design duo, Christoph Brach and Danierater Haar of Raw Color, this limited-edition collection of 18 unique products is a celebration of colour-blocking, boasting unusual combinations, saturated hues, and playful textures. From clocks to side tables, trolleys, lampshades, hanging decorations, glazed stoneware vase sets, carafes, and rugs, each piece adds an unexpected touch to your living space just in time for summer.

IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
IKEA 2024 drop — Tesammans
Five tips for designing a pet-friendly home

It is a dynamic fusion of functionality and creativity, where every item is a statement piece. With a keen understanding of the fusion of functionality and aesthetic appeal, Tesammans promises to elevate Indian living spaces with its vibrant charm and contemporary flair.

Price on request. Available online.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

IKEA 2024
Tesammans
Raw Color

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com