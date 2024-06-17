Five tips for designing a pet-friendly home

Designing a pet-friendly home involves creating a space that is safe, comfortable, and conducive to the needs of your furry friends. Here are five essential considerations to keep in mind:
Pets, especially dogs and cats, can be tough on flooring. Opt for materials that are scratch-resistant, easy to clean, and durable. Hardwood floors, while stylish, can easily scratch. Instead, consider alternatives like vinyl, tile, or laminate flooring. These materials can withstand heavy use and are less likely to show scratches. Additionally, they are easier to clean in case of accidents.
When selecting furniture, choose pieces that are resistant to pet damage. Look for fabrics like microfiber or leather, which are easier to clean and more resistant to wear and tear. Avoid delicate materials like silk or velvet that can be easily ruined by claws and fur. Consider furniture covers or washable slipcovers to protect your investment and make cleaning simpler.
Create specific areas for your pets to eat, sleep and play. Having a designated pet zone helps keep the rest of your home tidy and organized. A cosy corner with a pet bed and toys can provide a comfortable resting place. For feeding areas, use mats to catch spills and easy-to-clean dishes. Having these designated spaces helps pets feel secure and reduces mess.
Ensure your home and yard are safe for pets. Inside, secure loose wires and keep harmful substances out of reach. Outside, check that fences are secure and there are no escape routes. Consider using pet gates to restrict access to certain areas of the house. Create shaded areas in the yard and provide fresh water to keep pets comfortable outdoors.
Incorporate pet-friendly decor elements that cater to your pet’s needs. Scratching posts for cats, sturdy chew toys for dogs, and easily accessible storage for pet supplies can enhance your pet’s living experience. Use washable rugs and blankets that can be easily cleaned. Additionally, consider placing pet beds and furniture in areas where your pets enjoy spending time, ensuring they feel included in the family space.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)