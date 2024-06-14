These contemporary renditions of the Pichwai will brighten up your homes

Lalita is an Indian embroidery artist from Himachal Pradesh known for her contributions to preserving and promoting Chamba Rumal. She is the first woman to introduce silk in larger pieces. As a young girl, she began learning the art of Chamba Rumal. Initially trained to create smaller, square artworks, she began experimenting with different mediums of cloth and imagery. Later, with the encouragement of her father-in-law, she began training local girls and women of Chamba. She has received the President’s Award thrice as well as Shilp Guru Felicitation twice in 1993 and then in 2012. She was also awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018. She has trained over a hundred women for which she was awarded Padma Shri in 2022.

Within the cascading array of Pichwai, Jain paintings, and Chamba Rumal, the Sutradhar of this Ras, the two artists have emblematically created a vision of Krishna, cradled between masculine and feminine devotion. The works mirror the artists’ dreamscape.

Aakansha Singh, the creative director of Bridge Bharat, tells us that the Indian art market, albeit young, is one of the fastest growing in the world. “Many of our buyers are people who have invested in a piece of art for the first or second time. We focus on hand-holding these buyers, making the process less intimidating and more engaging,” she explains.