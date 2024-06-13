This tableware and table linen collections cater to discerning connoisseurs of art and design

hThe brand meticulously worked over the past 18 months to craft these collections. The Verandah collection captures the charm of old balconies in Kolkata, adorned with gracefully draping bougainvillea. It will bring a delightful splash of colour to your dining space, evoking the nostalgic beauty of Kolkata’s historic verandas.

The Kanika Vriksh (meaning the golden plant) is inspired by Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage. It pays homage to the intricate kolam designs, rustic banana leaves, and the charming kili (parrot). This collection will infuse your dining area with timeless elegance and artistic inspiration.

Ashrafi draws inspiration from the exotic Bidri craft, and reflects the 500-year-old Persian art form brought to India, with a contemporary twist. It is perfect for modern homes, offering a touch of historical richness and artistic allure.

The Nizam-e-Gul is set in subtle pastel tones and features exquisite chintz artworks, blending tradition with modernity. Each piece in this collection is a timeless addition to any dining experience, embodying elegance and sophistication.

The collections include dining, stationery, and gifting, offering a diverse range of options to suit every need and preference and highlight hand-painted original artworks and digital motifs. They showcase the brand’s commitment to bringing art into homes in a way that resonates with contemporary living.

Anusha Ashyanth, the founder of the brand, tells us that the designs are a harmonious blend of relaxed styles that reinterpret traditions for modern living. “We aim to create pieces that not only enhance the dining experience, but also tell a story through their intricate designs and thoughtful craftsmanship. This philosophy forms the foundation for our four exquisite collections. Sticking to our roots while incorporating modern elements is the essence of our design philosophy for this year. Each collection, whether it’s the nostalgic charm of Verandah, the regional beauty of Kanika Vriksha, the opulent elegance of Ashrafi, or the floral grace of Nizam-e-Gul, is crafted to bring joy and sophistication to your dining and gifting experiences,” says Anusha.