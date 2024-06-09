KonMari magic: Declutter your closet with these 5 simple rules
Decluttering your closet might seem overwhelming, but it can be a breeze with a smart method! You've likely heard of the joy approach – that's thanks to Marie Kondo, a renowned organiser from Japan. Her KonMari Method offers a structured, mindful way to tackle your space. Here are 5 of her key rules to transform your closet into an organised haven.
Commit yourself to tidying up: First, dedicate yourself fully to the process. It is not a quick fix for a messy room. Tidy all at once rather than working on small portions to achieve a dramatic change that can reset your mindset.
Imagine your ideal lifestyle: Marie’s tidying process is not only about decluttering your house or making it look neat only for visitors. For this process, you have to first visualise the type of organised space you want and how it will improve your life. This vision will guide you through the tidying process and motivate you to maintain the tidiness.
Declutter by category, not location: Organise your belongings by category rather than by room or closet. This allows you to check on the total amount of items you own and make better decisions on what to keep.
Follow the right order: Marie suggests a specific order for decluttering. Starting with clothes, books, papers, miscellaneous items and finally, sentimental items. This helps you build decision-making skills and gain momentum.
Keep only what sparks joy: Before you keep or discard any item, hold it for a second and ask yourself whether it brings you joy. If it doesn't, there is no use in holding it back, thank it for its service and let it go. This principle helps you to keep only those items that truly make you happy and make a way to welcome others' items in the future.
Story by Viksha A