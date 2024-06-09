KonMari magic: Declutter your closet with these 5 simple rules

Commit yourself to tidying up: First, dedicate yourself fully to the process. It is not a quick fix for a messy room. Tidy all at once rather than working on small portions to achieve a dramatic change that can reset your mindset.

Imagine your ideal lifestyle: Marie’s tidying process is not only about decluttering your house or making it look neat only for visitors. For this process, you have to first visualise the type of organised space you want and how it will improve your life. This vision will guide you through the tidying process and motivate you to maintain the tidiness.