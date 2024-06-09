Build green, live smart: 5 eco-friendly practices for sustainable home design 

With technology booming, there's a growing movement to create homes that are kinder on the Earth. This means using sustainable practices throughout the building or renovation process. Ready to join the movement? Here are five eco-friendly ideas you can weave into your home design for a more sustainable future.
Solar power: It is important to use solar power as it helps in improving air quality and reducing carbon footprint. It also helps in lowering your energy bills and decreasing the usage of fossil fuels. In eco-friendly houses, solar panels are installed on the rooftops to capture sunlight and convert it into usable energy.
Energy-efficient appliances: Energy-efficient appliances are designed to consume less energy while providing the same level of functionality as traditional appliances. In eco-friendly houses, these appliances are used for lower consumption of energy, which helps to reduce utility costs and environmental impact.
Water conservation: Water conservation is considered as one of the most important practices in eco-friendly houses. It minimises water waste and preserves the precious resource for the upcoming generation. Rainwater harvesting systems collect and store rainwater for non-potable uses such as irrigation and practises like landscaping further reduce reliance on municipal water sources.
Green landscape: Green landscaping involves designing outdoor spaces with eco-friendly principles. It is important to reduce pollution by using natural methods to filter these pollutants. This practice prioritises native plants that get adapted to the local climate and it requires only minimal water and maintenance.
Sustainable materials: Using sustainable materials during construction and interior designing helps to minimise environmental impact and promote responsible resource use. This may include reclaimed wood, bamboo flooring, recycled glass countertops, and organic paints and finishes.
Story by Viksha A