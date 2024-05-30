Celebrate nature and tradition with this luxury home textiles

Astha Tyagi, Creative Director at Manoir, tells us that it was a journey of inspiration and exploration.

“You will find intricate motifs inspired by traditional Indian architecture, such as the delicate carvings of temples and palaces. The patterns are reminiscent of ancient textiles like intricate weaves, paisley motifs, and floral designs found in traditional Indian textiles such as saris and tapestries. The rich colour palettes are inspired by the vibrant hues seen in Indian art, including jewel tones like sapphire, emerald, and ruby. There is also the wildlife influence — imagery inspired by the majestic creatures of the Indian wilderness, including tigers, leopards, giraffe, and their natural habitats like lush forests, dense jungles, and sprawling savannahs,” she says.

The artisans behind the collection are master craftsmen and women who possess a deep understanding of traditional textile techniques and an unwavering commitment to excellence. “Hailing from regions renowned for their rich textile heritage in India, these artisans bring centuries-old skills and expertise to every piece. Many crafts and techniques featured are at risk of being lost due to modernisation and changing market trends. By providing a platform for these crafts, the series helps revive and sustain endangered artisanal practices,” says Astha.