This collection draws inspiration from the vibrant colours and textures found in India

Shopping for stylish rugs can be one of the most daunting parts of the interior design process, as they can make or break the look of any room. Understorey’s Kinetic Chroma Collection is more than rugs; it’s a dedication to transforming your space into an artistic haven — a true testament to its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and creating a unique blend of vitality for your floors.
Rahul Kapoor, co-founder, Understorey, tells us that the Kinetic Chroma Collection is inspired by a rich tapestry of cultural influences, historical narratives and contemporary design trends. “It is an amalgamation of intricate patterns from traditional textiles, vivid palettes of indigenous art and the avant-garde spirit of contemporary design movements. Each rug is a synthesis of diverse influences, transcending mere floor coverings to become functional works of art, embedding stories in each piece,” says Rahul.
What sets them apart from other luxury rug brands are the diligent fusion of tradition and innovation. “Our rugs like Synchrony, Spectrum and Flux showcase an unwavering commitment to artistic storytelling, incorporating eccentric design elements inspired by cultural heritage and historical nuances. This dedication to meaningful narratives and unparalleled craftsmanship distinguishes us in the luxury rug market,” he explains.
The highest quality materials and craftsmanship is a non-negotiable aspect of the brand’s ethos. They source premium materials, including the finest wool and silk, and collaborate with skilled artisans who have honed their craft across generations. “From material selection to the intricate knotting process, our commitment to quality is evident in rugs like Reverie and Crescendo, showcasing enduring craftsmanship,” he says.
Highlighting some key design elements in the new collection, Rahul says, “The main features include dynamic hues, intricate patterns, and a fusion of wool and silk to mimic bold brushstrokes. Envisioned as centrepieces for contemporary spaces, the collection seamlessly converges the legacy of traditional handmade rugs with modern hues and striking patterns.”
Sustainability is a cornerstone reflected in each piece. The brand has incorporated eco-friendly practices, from responsible material sourcing to ethical manufacturing processes, ensuring that the rugs enhance living spaces aesthetically while aligning with environmentally conscious values.
“Balancing timeless refinement with contemporary design trends is inherent in our rug designs. Drawing inspiration from historical aesthetics and infusing modern elements, our rugs seamlessly fit into diverse interior styles. It’s a delicate tune between the classic and the contemporary,” adds Rahul.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com