This collection draws inspiration from the vibrant colours and textures found in India

Shopping for stylish rugs can be one of the most daunting parts of the interior design process, as they can make or break the look of any room. Understorey’s Kinetic Chroma Collection is more than rugs; it’s a dedication to transforming your space into an artistic haven — a true testament to its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and creating a unique blend of vitality for your floors.

Rahul Kapoor, co-founder, Understorey, tells us that the Kinetic Chroma Collection is inspired by a rich tapestry of cultural influences, historical narratives and contemporary design trends. “It is an amalgamation of intricate patterns from traditional textiles, vivid palettes of indigenous art and the avant-garde spirit of contemporary design movements. Each rug is a synthesis of diverse influences, transcending mere floor coverings to become functional works of art, embedding stories in each piece,” says Rahul.