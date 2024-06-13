This collection is innovative, stylish, and eco-friendly

“The Metal Collection is inspired by the appeal of modern minimalism, favouring sleek lines and simple forms. Drawing from industrial design, we chose metal for its durability and contemporary look. Our aim was to create versatile, functional pieces that meet the demands of modern living. Sustainability played a key role, as metal is recyclable and environment friendly,” says Swati.

The brand has primarily used mild steel with a higher gauge as it is cost-effective and offers strength and durability. “This choice allows us to offer interesting designs at more affordable prices. Additionally, we incorporated brushed stainless steel 304 in certain designs for its attractive look and finish; it is anti-corrosive as well. The use of stainless steel enables us to offer unique finishes like gold and rose gold, adding a sophisticated touch to our pieces,” she explains.