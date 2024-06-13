This collection is innovative, stylish, and eco-friendly

If your design choices are more in line with metal, this is the collection for you. The Metal Collection from Bluedot Design features a wide array of products, from chairs and stools to desks and planters and everything in between. Go all out with rigid, durable metal, or choose items that blend metalwork with handcrafted wooden products. This collection is great for people who prefer a modern or more urban look in their décor. It is the perfect blend of being functional, sustainable, and complementing your lifestyle. Swati Gupta, founder, Bluedot Design, lets us into more design details.
“The Metal Collection is inspired by the appeal of modern minimalism, favouring sleek lines and simple forms. Drawing from industrial design, we chose metal for its durability and contemporary look. Our aim was to create versatile, functional pieces that meet the demands of modern living. Sustainability played a key role, as metal is recyclable and environment friendly,” says Swati.
The brand has primarily used mild steel with a higher gauge as it is cost-effective and offers strength and durability. “This choice allows us to offer interesting designs at more affordable prices. Additionally, we incorporated brushed stainless steel 304 in certain designs for its attractive look and finish; it is anti-corrosive as well. The use of stainless steel enables us to offer unique finishes like gold and rose gold, adding a sophisticated touch to our pieces,” she explains.
She has used several unique techniques and craftsmanship, like laser cutting for intricate designs as well as die casting, which enable the moulding of sheets into fluted and cylindrical shapes.
“The sleek, clean lines and modern aesthetics cater to contemporary tastes, while the use of high-quality, recyclable materials like mild and stainless steel addresses the growing demand for eco-friendly products. People are looking for unique designs and finishes that are low maintenance as well. Additionally, the collection’s emphasis on functionality and versatility meets consumer’s needs for adaptable and practical furniture solutions, making it both stylish and relevant in today’s market,” Swati signs off.
Price starts at Rs 10,000. Available online.
