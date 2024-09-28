Five unique aged cheeses from around the world

Often referred to as the 'King of Cheeses', Parmigiano-Reggiano comes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Aged for a minimum of 12 months, and often longer, this hard cheese develops a complex, nutty flavour with a hint of sweetness. Its crumbly yet smooth texture makes it perfect for grating over pasta, risottos or salads. Enjoy it on its own with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, or pair it with a robust red wine to truly savour its depth.