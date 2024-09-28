Five unique aged cheeses from around the world

Aged cheeses are a delight, offering rich flavours and textures that can elevate any meal or cheese board. Here’s a look at five unique aged cheeses from around the globe, each with its own distinct personality.
Often referred to as the 'King of Cheeses', Parmigiano-Reggiano comes from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Aged for a minimum of 12 months, and often longer, this hard cheese develops a complex, nutty flavour with a hint of sweetness. Its crumbly yet smooth texture makes it perfect for grating over pasta, risottos or salads. Enjoy it on its own with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, or pair it with a robust red wine to truly savour its depth.
Hailing from the La Mancha region of Spain, Manchego is made from the milk of Manchega sheep. It’s aged for anywhere from 60 days to two years, resulting in a firm texture and a deliciously buttery, slightly tangy flavour. The aging process enhances its nuttiness, and its characteristic rind is often marked by a traditional basket weave pattern. Manchego pairs beautifully with quince paste or figs, making it a standout on any charcuterie board. A glass of Tempranillo wine complements its rich taste perfectly.
Comté is a semi-hard cheese from the Jura region of France, made from unpasteurised cow's milk. With a minimum aging period of four months (often much longer), it develops a complex flavour profile with notes of butter, nuts and a hint of caramel. Its smooth texture makes it fantastic for melting, so it’s commonly used in French onion soup or fondue. Pair Comté with a fruity white wine or a light red for a delightful tasting experience.
Aged Gouda is a Dutch treasure that becomes richer and more complex with age. Typically aged for a year or more, this cheese has a hard, caramel-like texture and a flavour that combines nuttiness with sweet undertones. The little crunchy crystals that form add a delightful surprise in every bite. Aged Gouda is excellent on its own or paired with dark chocolate for a sweet-savoury treat. It also pairs wonderfully with rich reds or dessert wines.
Similar to Parmigiano-Reggiano, Grana Padano is a hard cheese made from cow's milk, but it has a slightly milder and sweeter flavour. Aged for a minimum of nine months, it develops a grainy texture and a lovely balance of flavours. Grana Padano is incredibly versatile—great for grating over pasta dishes, risottos or simply enjoyed in chunks with fresh fruit and nuts. It pairs well with a variety of wines, from dry whites to light reds.