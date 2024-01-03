Hyderabad-based Roastery Coffee House to set up shop in Finland

Established in 2017 as a specialty coffee roaster in Hyderabad to foster coffee culture and bring coffee lovers together, Roastery Coffee House expands its legacy to Finland. The brand has become India’s first coffee house to ever expand to the European continent with its entry to the land of Finns, also known for its highest per-capita coffee consumption globally. The expansion plans are already in motion and began with a stellar 3-day coffee pop-up event in Helsinki on the 15th, 16th, and 17th of December 2023, held at ISO Roobertinkatu 30.

The pop-up, which witnessed a robust footfall of around 300 people, unveiled India's finest specialty coffee, Monsoon Malabar, as the crowd favorite. This overwhelming response highlighted the potential of introducing high-quality Indian coffee to the discerning Finnish market.

Indian coffee estates ardently believe in cultivating coffee trees in an environmentally friendly manner in dense forests to produce the finest shade-grown Arabica coffee. Unlike other coffee-producing countries, India does not farm coffee commercially and believes in being in one with nature without compromising the biodiversity of the forest. Roastery Coffee House is committed to catapulting the awareness of Indian specialty coffee and Indian coffee farmers highlighting the sustainable coffee farming practices of India to the world.

Expressing his excitement on the milestone, Nishant Sinha, founder of Roastery Coffee House commented, “This is more than just coffee; it's about creating an experience, and a journey of flavors. What started as a small venture dream to make specialty coffee accessible in India, Roastery Coffee House is now set to make global waves by creating a name for an Indian brand in Europe. Our decision to expand to Finland stems from a shared passion for premium coffee between the two countries.”

This move is not just about offering a café experience; it’s about orchestrating a cross-cultural coffee journey. As the rich, intense flavors of Indian Arabica coffee intermingle with the refined Finnish palate, patrons can also explore a curated selection of Indian artifacts and exquisite pashmina stoles from Kashmir on the brand's official Finnish website.

Roastery Coffee House is set on a trajectory of regular pop-ups till March 2024, in tandem with its operational website, setting the stage for the grand inauguration of the Roastery Coffee House Cafe in Helsinki. They are committed to offering a sustainable, zero-waste ethos and provide customers with a diverse array of Indian coffee from estates like Thogarihunkal estate, Baarbara estate, and Tribo estate.

