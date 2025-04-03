How cooking underground enhances flavours

India has a rich tradition of underground cooking, especially in rural and tribal communities. Some notable examples include:

Dum Pukht (Mughlai cuisine) – Though not fully underground, this slow-cooking method involves sealing a pot with dough and cooking over a low flame, mimicking underground cooking principles.

Bamboo Chicken (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) – Tribal communities cook marinated chicken inside bamboo stalks, placing them in underground pits with hot charcoal, infusing the meat with an earthy aroma.

Kuzhi Mandi (Kerala, Tamil Nadu) – Inspired by Arabian mandi, this dish involves cooking rice and meat in an underground pit, giving it a smoky, flavourful taste.

Siddi Community Underground Cooking – The Siddi tribe in Karnataka slow-cooked meats and tubers in pits covered with leaves and soil, preserving their natural juices.

Globally, dishes like Mexico’s barbacoa, New Zealand’s hangi, and Hawaii’s imu-cooked kalua pork showcase the universal appeal of underground cooking, proving that this ancient technique remains a flavourful and time-honoured tradition.