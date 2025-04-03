How cooking underground enhances flavours

Cooking underground is an ancient technique used in various cultures worldwide. The slow, enclosed cooking process allows flavours to develop deeply, while the natural moisture retention keeps the food tender and juicy. This method often involves burying food in pits, covering it with leaves, and using hot stones or smoldering embers to generate heat.
Slow Cooking for Depth of Flavour – Cooking underground creates an oven-like environment where food cooks slowly over several hours. This allows spices and marinades to penetrate deeply, resulting in rich, aromatic flavours.
Retained Moisture – The sealed environment prevents moisture from escaping, keeping meats succulent and tender.
Smoky and Earthy Notes – The use of firewood, charcoal, and earthen pits infuses food with a natural, smoky aroma, enhancing its overall taste.
India has a rich tradition of underground cooking, especially in rural and tribal communities. Some notable examples include:
Dum Pukht (Mughlai cuisine) – Though not fully underground, this slow-cooking method involves sealing a pot with dough and cooking over a low flame, mimicking underground cooking principles.
Bamboo Chicken (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana) – Tribal communities cook marinated chicken inside bamboo stalks, placing them in underground pits with hot charcoal, infusing the meat with an earthy aroma.
Kuzhi Mandi (Kerala, Tamil Nadu) – Inspired by Arabian mandi, this dish involves cooking rice and meat in an underground pit, giving it a smoky, flavourful taste.
Siddi Community Underground Cooking – The Siddi tribe in Karnataka slow-cooked meats and tubers in pits covered with leaves and soil, preserving their natural juices.
Globally, dishes like Mexico’s barbacoa, New Zealand’s hangi, and Hawaii’s imu-cooked kalua pork showcase the universal appeal of underground cooking, proving that this ancient technique remains a flavourful and time-honoured tradition.