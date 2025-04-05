This Pune restaurant unveils a new menu, inspired by Awadhi flavours

Pune restaurant Chingari has launched an exciting new menu, a poignant tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Awadhi cuisine. The new menu traces the journey of time-tested dishes over three generations, bringing alive the age-old spirit of traditional flavours while incorporating contemporary techniques.

What to expect from the new menu?

Begin your journey with the transformation of dal ka shorba into the sophisticated Awadhi Yakhni Shorba with Smoked Chicken. Breads progress from delicate Roomali Roti to the bold French Onion and Cheddar Kulcha. Appetisers see reshami kebab morph into the contemporary Makhana-Crusted Chicken Kebab.

Main courses feature nalli ki nihari’s evolution into Sous Vide Chicken Roulade with Nihari Sauce. Vegetarian delights include the transformation of badami paneer into Cottage Cheese and Jalapeño Kofta in Spinach Gravy. Desserts move from simple seviyan to the indulgent Saffron and Fennel Crème Brûlée.

INR 2,500 for two. Ongoing, 7.30 pm onwards. At Sheraton Grand Pune, Bund Garden Hotel, Raja Bahadur Mill Road.Raja Bahadur Mill Rd