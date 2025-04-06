Hyper-local tasting menus: Decoding the demand for regional flavours and native recipes

In India, the concept of tasting menus has gained considerable traction over the past decade. Restaurants like Indian Accent, with locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and New York, have been at the forefront of this movement.

As such, Pune-based food studio Aragma too has seen tremendous demand for their private dining on the theme of tasting menus. Head chef Amit Ghorpade said in an interview that every dish is designed to have a story, and that too of local produce brought from all over India. The storytelling aspect of the dishes not only makes for a richer experience but also enlightens the customer about the richness of India's culinary history. ​