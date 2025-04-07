Celebrate Songkran at this Thai fine diner with a festive feast

Nara Thai, one of the leading exponents of authentic Thai food in India, is celebrating the Songkran festival by introducing a special menu for April. The limited–time menu will transport diners into the midst of Thailand’s culinary culture and festive mood.

Highlights of Songkran Menu 2025

Songkran Menu 2025 incorporates dishes aimed to capture the festive spirit. Standouts on the menu include a Watermelon Granita infused Guava Som Tam Salad, the modern twist to the traditional Thai papaya salad, and a presentation of a Lettuce Wrap with Thai Chilli Lime Sauce. Other choices include Vermicelli Clay Pot and Sweet Thai Tea Panna Cotta, rounding off the meal.

To complement the food, are three Songkran–themed signature cocktails: Water Fight Songkran Spritz and Thai Splash. Led by their Bangkok–executive Chef Nara Thai is dedicated to delivering an authentic but modern Thai culinary experience. The menu also has vegetarian and Jain-friendly options ensuring that all the guests who wish to celebrate Songkran through flavour and festivities are included.