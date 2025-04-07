This cafe celebrates IPL fever with more than just food

Cafe Delhi Heights, which is based out of Delhi, is welcoming the Indian Premier League 2025 with a variety of interesting activities for cricket fans. Apart from its great food options, CDH is also gearing up to be an ideal spot to experience the tournament.

All about IPL S#TTA and CDH PowerPlay Club

The cafe is hosting IPL S#TTA, a prediction competition inviting customers to challenge their cricket savvy by predicting match results for opportunities to win free treats. A loyalty scheme the CDH PowerPlay Club offers regulars attending viewings a free beer bucket after three visits spending a minimum.

To add to the IPL excitement, CDH has rolled out an exclusive Full Toss Flavours menu with themed combos complementing their Cosmopolitan Delhi favourites. Guests can also expect to be greeted with IPL-themed exclusive free gifts, such as keychains and cricket mini gear, to supplement the celebratory ambiance until May 25th. Cafe Delhi Heights wants to offer a complete and thrilling ambiance for IPL fans.