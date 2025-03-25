Where to watch the IPL matches and enjoy the delicious crunches this cricket season in Kolkata?

Whether you want to watch the IPL with your friends or family , in small groups or larger ones; meet like-minded fans, engage in listening to match commentaries or indulge in themed food and beverages, these Kolkata-base eateries have taken care of it all. Check out what they have to offer to cricket fans for the IPL season.
This much happening lounge in Kolkata is all ready to welcome you during the match days with high energy vibes, unmissable deals, big screen match viewings and non-stop food and beverage flowing in, Cal-on at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is where the IPL vibe is. Immerse yourself in themed cocktails with lavish presentations. curated playlists that uplift your mood and meet like-minded cricket fans to share your energy with. Don't forget the photo-ops! On till IPL season. Price per person Rs 1999+
If you want to get the stadium-like feel but away from the stadium then head over to Park Street SOCIAL. Witness the sheer joy of every sixer or boundary though big screens, with dim lights, surround-sound systems, themed decor, match commentaries, and an amalgamation of cricket fans from all over. Enjoy Cricket ka #DoosraStadium with munchies, curated cocktails, shareable beer buckets, special screenings, fan-based contests, playlists and much more. On till IPL season. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500 + onwards.
Want to savour delicious match-time combos with your favourite dish and beverages? Check out Chapter 2 which has introduced a special combo menu for all the sports lovers whether it’s a crisoy saucy chicken with beer or chicken burger, crispy prawn on toast and a refreshing soft drinks, you would find them all. Other combos include Class Seafood Combo, Beer & Bake Combo, Cottage cheese Steak Softy Combo and more. Price per combo starts at Rs 399+ onwards.
Café Offbeat Up There has specially curated a IPL Screening Package for all the cricket loving fans out there. The meal includes welcome drinks, starters, soup, main course, rice and noodles, delicious desserts and in many varieties. Drinks like Cranberry Litchi Twist or cucumber Mint Lemonade perfectly complements starters like Crispy chilli babycorn or pesto fish finger. One can start off with soups like Tomato Basil or Sour & Pepper and proceed with main course which has elaborate items like Paneer in Kung Pao, Mushrrom Chilli Oyster Sauce, or even Pasta along with rice and noodles and end the meal on a sweet note with desserts like Death by Chocolate. Price per person Rs 1150 onwards.
If you choose North Indian cuisine to be your companion while you wait with bated breath for the next sixer or boundary, then head over to The Biryani Canteen. Check out drinks like Green Apple Mojito, Cranberry Kick, Aam Panna, Pulse Candy and more. Dishes include a variety from starters, mains, sides and desserts including Harabhara Kebab, Dahi ka sholey, Cottage Cheese kurkure, Mushroom Masala, Fish Lahori, Firni, Shahi tukda and more. Price per person at Rs 1150 (AI)