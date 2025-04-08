Celebrate Songkran with an exquisite Thai feast at this Pune restaurant

Pune residents can get into the festive mood of Thailand’s New Year celebration Songkran with a specially designed culinary experience at Feast, the signature restaurant of Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel. From April 11, guests can take a journey of refreshment and flavour capturing the essence of this lively festival.

What can you expect on the menu?

The journey begins with a classic Thai Iced Tea. Diners have the pleasure of indulging in Khao Chae, which is a revered Songkran specialty of jasmine rice steeped in cold fragrant water and accompanied by sweet filled shallots and shrimp paste balls. It is joined by the legendary Som Tum, a salad, where spicy and sweet meet in every crunchy mouthful.

The gastronomic adventure continues with Phad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles mixed in a Tamarind sauce balanced with chili flakes crushed peanuts and a refreshing squirt of lemon. Patrons can also treat themselves to a variety of Thailand's decadent curries such as Green Curry, Red Curry and Jungle Curry, all accompanied by fragrant Jasmine rice. For the grills the menu offers Moo Ping (grilled pork skewers) and Gai Yang (Thai-style grilled chicken) transporting the flavour of Thai street food to Pune.

No Thai dinner is complete without the legendary Mango Sticky Rice: soft sticky rice infused with coconut milk meets juicy sun-ripened Mango creating a perfect balance of flavours and textures for the hot months.

INR 2,099++. April 11–17, 7 pm onwards. At Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Raja Bahadur Mill Road.