Chembur gets a healthy cloud kitchen from the founder of Saltt & Oleander Farms Karjat

In the wake of Saltt Karjat's success, founder Aaliya Ahuja is opening up The Pure Kitchen, a cloud kitchen with fresh, healthy options now in Mumbai. A passion project driven by a personal odyssey of thoughtful consumption The Pure Kitchen hopes to revolutionise the way we eat with quality ingredients, judicious portions and nutritional openness.

The Pure Kitchen’s philosophy is one of balance that supports selecting better ingredients keeping it as pure as possible and making wellness an easy part of daily life. Aaliya describes, “The idea was to make healthy food more convenient. I’ve always eaten carefully but rather than eliminating foods altogether I like discovering better better alternatives. That’s what The Pure Kitchen is all about- clarity quality and flavour.”

What can you expect on the menu?

Pure Kitchen differs from others by cutting out refined flour and sugar, using fresh carefully sourced ingredients instead. On the menu are already a variety of summer specials, such as the Corn Avo Salad Bowl, Protein Paneer Power Bowl and Watermelon Feta Salad. Bite portions include the Mango Salsa, DIY Taco Bite and Deconstructed Falafel Plate. Fresh drinks like the Blueberry Cooler are also available.

With this new venture The Pure Kitchen aims to create a space where health and indulgence harmoniously coexist, providing Mumbai citizens an easy and delicious path towards healthy eating.