All you need to know about RCB’s sweet celebration of Kannada through jalebi–inspired campaign

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has launched a unique initiative to promote Kannada language among its diverse fanbase, using an unconventional medium — the beloved Indian sweet, jalebi. From April 8 to 11, RCB is offering limited-edition jalebis shaped like key Kannada characters at their Bar & Café in Bengaluru. The campaign seeks to familiarise non–native speakers with the local language in a fun and symbolic way.

Kannada lessons by RCB stars Virat Kohli, Tim David and Yash Dayal

Each jalebi pack comes with a scannable code that grants access to beginner–friendly Kannada lessons on RCB’s official YouTube channel. The lessons feature RCB stars like Virat Kohli, Tim David and Yash Dayal, providing an accessible introduction to the language for fans of all backgrounds.

Devdutt Padikkal, RCB batter, shared his thoughts: "As someone who grew up in Bengaluru, it’s really special to see the language being celebrated like this. It’s not just about Kannada; it’s about making everyone feel at home in the city."

As part of the campaign, RCB is also sponsoring 1,000 free Kannada language sessions, which fans can either use themselves or gift to non–native friends living in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between native and non-native speakers, fostering a deeper connection between fans and the city.

By combining food and language, RCB’s campaign highlights the inclusive spirit of Bengaluru while encouraging fans to embrace the culture of their home city.