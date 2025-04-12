This Delhi restaurant launches Amritsari Culinary Trails festival

Paranda, the acclaimed North Indian eatery at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR, has unveiled its Amritsari Culinary Trails festival. This special event coincides with the Baisakhi celebrations promising a flavourful exploration of Punjab's culinary heritage. The festival presents a blend of traditional Amritsari recipes and modern culinary techniques offering a fresh perspective on iconic regional dishes.

What can you expect on the menu?

Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey starting with refreshing Kinoo da Juice and creamy Lassi. Appetisers include Achari Jheenga Kurkure, Bhatti da Murgh, Sarson ke Phool and Bharwan Khumb Amritsari catering to diverse palates. The main course showcases hearty options like Jhinga Mirch, Pyaz Sarson, Mahi Curry and the beloved Kukkad Makhan Masala alongside vegetarian delights such as Chitta Mattar Paneer, Amritsari Baingan Bharta and Amritsari Choley Kulcha.

The experience extends beyond the food with vibrant décor reflecting Punjab's rich culture. To conclude the festive meal, a selection of traditional desserts awaits including Ganne ki Kheer, Kulfa Falooda and Panjiri Amritsar Di each promising a sweet and satisfying finish. The Amritsari Culinary Trails at Paranda offers a comprehensive immersion into the tastes and spirit of Punjab.

À la carte. April 7–20. At Paranda, Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR.