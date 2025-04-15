Breakfast for dinner: Are they healthy? Here’s what science says

Brinner—the weird combination of dinner and breakfast—has evolved from an online fad to a full-fledged food phenomenon. With social media highlighting stacks of pancakes paired with grilled chicken or eggs and quinoa bowls for dinner, people are now trading in conventional meals for this breakfast-at-night approach. But is brinner really healthy, or merely another food trend?
According to the latest findings of the American Dietetic Association and some popular Indian nutrition platforms, a brinner can be entirely healthy—if prepared correctly. The most common error is going overboard with the carbs, such as waffles or toast. To turn brinners into well-balanced meals, they must incorporate a balanced amount of protein (such as eggs, tofu, or Greek yogurt), complex carbs (in the form of whole-grain bread or oats), and good fats (such as avocado or nuts).
New research indicates that light, protein-based dinners in the evening can help lead to improved sleep quality. Some of the common breakfast foods, such as eggs and bananas, have nutrients like tryptophan and magnesium that aid in the regulation of melatonin production. Replacing greasy dinners with a light brinner could decrease digestive strain, which is one of the most frequent reasons for broken sleep.
Brinners also fit in with current lifestyle trends: convenience, customisation, and plant-based eating. A 2024 food trends report stated that younger consumers are increasingly looking for meals that are convenient but nutritionally packed—qualities brinners have by nature.
But nutritionists warn that sweet cereals, sweet pancakes, and breakfast sausage shouldn't take over a brinner plate. A healthy brinner still adheres to fundamental dietary principles—moderation, variety, and whole-food emphasis.