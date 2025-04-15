Breakfast for dinner: Are they healthy? Here’s what science says

Brinners also fit in with current lifestyle trends: convenience, customisation, and plant-based eating. A 2024 food trends report stated that younger consumers are increasingly looking for meals that are convenient but nutritionally packed—qualities brinners have by nature.

But nutritionists warn that sweet cereals, sweet pancakes, and breakfast sausage shouldn't take over a brinner plate. A healthy brinner still adheres to fundamental dietary principles—moderation, variety, and whole-food emphasis.