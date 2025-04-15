Tiny greens, big benefits: the nutritional powerhouse of microgreens

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that fall somewhere between sprouts and baby greens. Typically harvested just 7 to 21 days after germination, they are known for their vibrant colours, intense flavours, and concentrated nutrient content. Unlike sprouts, microgreens are grown in soil or a similar medium and harvested above the root, making them safer and more versatile for culinary use.
These tiny greens are cultivated from a variety of seeds, including herbs like basil and cilantro, leafy vegetables like kale and spinach, and even grains like amaranth and buckwheat. Despite their small size, they are packed with flavour and can be used to enhance salads, sandwiches, smoothies, soups, and more.
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Microgreens are not just gourmet garnishes—they are nutritional powerhouses. Studies show that microgreens contain significantly higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants compared to their mature counterparts. For instance, red cabbage microgreens may have up to six times more vitamin C than mature red cabbage.
One of the primary health benefits of microgreens is their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Additionally, the presence of polyphenols—a type of antioxidant—has been linked to reduced inflammation and improved brain health.
Microgreens are also rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. These nutrients play a vital role in maintaining immunity, bone health, vision, and skin integrity.
Because of their dense nutrient profile and low calorie count, microgreens can be a valuable addition to a weight management or diabetic-friendly diet. Their versatility and ease of growth make them a practical choice for urban dwellers or anyone looking to add a fresh, healthy touch to their meals.