Tiny greens, big benefits: the nutritional powerhouse of microgreens

Microgreens are young vegetable greens that fall somewhere between sprouts and baby greens. Typically harvested just 7 to 21 days after germination, they are known for their vibrant colours, intense flavours, and concentrated nutrient content. Unlike sprouts, microgreens are grown in soil or a similar medium and harvested above the root, making them safer and more versatile for culinary use.

These tiny greens are cultivated from a variety of seeds, including herbs like basil and cilantro, leafy vegetables like kale and spinach, and even grains like amaranth and buckwheat. Despite their small size, they are packed with flavour and can be used to enhance salads, sandwiches, smoothies, soups, and more.