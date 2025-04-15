Gourmet breakfast for dinner: How breakfast foods are becoming a luxurious evening delight

What was once a whimsical late-night treat or student shortcut is now experiencing a chic comeback. In city cafés and high-end restaurants, morning favourites such as eggs, pancakes, and cereal are being creatively reinterpreted as high-end evening meals—dissolving traditional boundaries between comfort food and gourmet cuisine.
In urban areas such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and New York, menus now include offerings such as truffle scrambled eggs, caviar hashbrowns, and saffron syrup and pistachio-studded brioche French toast. Some places even offer curated “cereal flights,” showcasing house-made granolas with plant-based milks and gourmet toppings. The trend is about more than nostalgia—it represents a larger cultural shift toward playful, expressive eating.
According to reports, chefs are now drawing on the emotional power of breakfast foods to trigger memories of childhood and adult sophistication. What ensues is a genre-defying meal that is equal parts whimsy and indulgence, and capitalising on the increasing popularity of comfort-driven dining during times of global uncertainty.
Part of the resurgence can be credited to social media, where TikTok creators and Instagram food stylists have embraced the aesthetic of pancakes at midnight and artful omelets for dinner. Influencers championing “reverse eating routines” have helped normalize and popularize these dishes beyond the home kitchen.
This trend also speaks to a larger relaxation of culinary norms. In an age where old habits are being tested every day, breakfast-for-dinner has become a statement of lifestyle—a tiny act of defiance that honors comfort, creativity, and the pleasure of eating what you want, when you want it.