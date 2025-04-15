Gourmet breakfast for dinner: How breakfast foods are becoming a luxurious evening delight

In urban areas such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and New York, menus now include offerings such as truffle scrambled eggs, caviar hashbrowns, and saffron syrup and pistachio-studded brioche French toast. Some places even offer curated “cereal flights,” showcasing house-made granolas with plant-based milks and gourmet toppings. The trend is about more than nostalgia—it represents a larger cultural shift toward playful, expressive eating.

According to reports, chefs are now drawing on the emotional power of breakfast foods to trigger memories of childhood and adult sophistication. What ensues is a genre-defying meal that is equal parts whimsy and indulgence, and capitalising on the increasing popularity of comfort-driven dining during times of global uncertainty.