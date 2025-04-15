India after dark: Must-visit night food markets full of flavour and culture

3. Khau Galli, Mumbai

Mumbai never sleeps—and neither does its appetite. The famous Khau Gallis (literally ‘food lanes’) scattered across the city offer everything from buttery pav bhaji and spicy vada pavs to Indo-Chinese stir-fries and kulfi falooda. Mohammed Ali Road during Ramzan is especially iconic, but spots like Carter Road and Ghatkopar also keep the flavours going late into the night. It's street food at its boldest, served with a side of the city’s unstoppable energy.

4. Law Garden Night Market, Ahmedabad

In the heart of Gujarat, Ahmedabad’s Law Garden Night Market offers a unique blend of shopping and snacking. While visitors browse through colourful handicrafts and traditional textiles, food stalls dish out local favourites like fafda-jalebi, khaman dhokla, and handvo. The setting is festive and family-friendly, perfect for those who love their food with a cultural twist. Don’t miss the kulfi carts—they're a sweet way to end the evening.