India after dark: Must-visit night food markets full of flavour and culture

India’s love affair with food doesn’t end at sundown—in fact, it only gets more delicious. Across the country, night food markets come alive with colour, energy, and the irresistible aromas of freshly cooked street fare. These vibrant spaces aren’t just about eating; they’re about experiencing the culture, community, and culinary richness of each region. Whether you're a curious traveller or a late-night foodie, these are the night markets that deserve a spot on your itinerary.
1. Gali Kababiyan, Delhi
Tucked behind the grand Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, Gali Kababiyan is a haven for meat lovers. As night falls, the lane glows with charcoal fires and sizzling skewers. Here, you’ll find legendary eateries like Karim’s and Al-Jawahar, alongside countless smaller stalls offering everything from juicy seekh kebabs to rich nihari and paya, all best enjoyed with a warm roomali roti. The atmosphere is intoxicating—rich with history, spice, and the buzz of hungry locals. It’s a truly unmissable taste of Delhi’s Mughal heritage.
2. Marina Beach Market, Chennai
Come evening, Chennai’s Marina Beach transforms into a lively stretch of food stalls and families enjoying the sea breeze. The air fills with the scent of masala-fried fish, spicy prawn bajjis, and roasted corn seasoned with lime and chilli. Classic South Indian dishes like sundal (a tangy chickpea salad) and crispy dosas are served with a smile, making this a top spot for a casual yet flavourful experience. Add the soothing sound of waves and the golden glow of beach lights, and you’ve got a perfect southern night out.
3. Khau Galli, Mumbai
Mumbai never sleeps—and neither does its appetite. The famous Khau Gallis (literally ‘food lanes’) scattered across the city offer everything from buttery pav bhaji and spicy vada pavs to Indo-Chinese stir-fries and kulfi falooda. Mohammed Ali Road during Ramzan is especially iconic, but spots like Carter Road and Ghatkopar also keep the flavours going late into the night. It's street food at its boldest, served with a side of the city’s unstoppable energy.
In the heart of Gujarat, Ahmedabad’s Law Garden Night Market offers a unique blend of shopping and snacking. While visitors browse through colourful handicrafts and traditional textiles, food stalls dish out local favourites like fafda-jalebi, khaman dhokla, and handvo. The setting is festive and family-friendly, perfect for those who love their food with a cultural twist. Don’t miss the kulfi carts—they're a sweet way to end the evening.
These food markets offer more than just meals—they’re a sensory journey through India’s diverse culinary traditions. Open till late and full of local charm, they remind us that some of the best food adventures begin after dark. So next time you’re in India, follow the crowds, trust the aromas, and let the streets guide your tastebuds.