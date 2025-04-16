Ditch boring dressings: These 4 oils are summer salad game-changers

As the temperatures rise, salads become a go-to choice for summer meals — light, refreshing, and super easy to prepare. But what really elevates a simple bowl of greens into something special is the dressing, particularly the oil you choose.
While olive oil remains a classic favourite, a new wave of unique, nutrient-packed oils is changing the salad game. These delicious oils not only enhance the flavour of your dressings but also add a healthy boost, perfect for summer. Here are four oils that you should definitely consider adding to your kitchen this season.
With a high smoke point and a mild, buttery flavour, avocado oil is fantastic for creamy salad dressings. Packed with monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, it’s great for your skin — a nice perk for summer. Try mixing it with lime juice, garlic, and cilantro for a zesty kick.
Flaxseed oil offers a light, nutty flavour and is a fantastic source of plant-based omega-3. Best used in cold dishes, it pairs wonderfully with mustard and lemon in vinaigrettes. Plus, it’s beneficial for digestion, which can be a bit sluggish in the heat.
Just a few drops of toasted sesame oil can elevate your salad to gourmet status. Its rich aroma is perfect for slaw-style salads or Asian-inspired bowls. Combine it with soy sauce, ginger, and rice vinegar for a dressing packed with umami flavour.
This often-overlooked oil has a rich, earthy taste and is loaded with antioxidants. Try it with balsamic vinegar and honey for a sweet-savoury dressing. It’s also said to support brain health — ideal for those summer days when staying focused can be a challenge.
Playing around with these oils can really shake up your summer salad routine, bringing both flavour and nutrition to your plate.