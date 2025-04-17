The Japanese Shabu-Shabu is a healthy and savoury alternative to fondue

Decoding the Shabu-Shabu

The best part about Shabu-Shabu is that you get to cook your own meal with all the ingredients that you want to have from an array of items to choose from. Usually the primary and most important aspect of the dish – the broth- is a simple one called kombu dashi but sometimes you might opt for a slightly spicer one like a miso too. This completely depends upon your personal taste. Next is the meat, for which thin slices of beef, pork, chicken and sometimes seafood can be used as well. For the veggies, cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, onions, spring onions and many more are available, even in varieties, to play with. Lastly, it is topped up with glass noodles or tofu bits.

On the first go, it sounds like another popular Japanese dish – the ramen. But, in terms of its basic preparation method, soup base, the way it is eaten, and its primary principle of ramen being a noodle soup dish and Shabu-Shabu being a cook-your-own hot-pot dish; are what makes them very different from each other.