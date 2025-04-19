Celebrate Easter with a scrumptious lunch at this Goa restaurant

Whether you’re a Goa local or just there to enjoy a delightful Easter break, Nora’s Cantina is the place to be this Easter Sunday. The popular Spanish restaurant is hosting a special celebration promising a memorable feast for everyone.

On the menu

Prepare your taste buds for a delightful five-course menu. Highlights include sizzling live grills perfect for sharing, and an array of indulgent Easter-themed desserts that will satisfy any sweet tooth. To top it all off, guests can enjoy endless pours of their favourite drinks throughout the afternoon.

The menu boasts a tempting mezze station, featuring delectable options such as Ricotta Spinach Cannelloni and a refreshing Red Wine Poached Pear Salad with Candied Walnuts. Seafood lovers will adore the Romesco de peix a Catalan-style Seafood Stew brimming with prawns, Calamari Salmon and Seabass. Other savoury delights include Braised Eggplant Peppers Tomato and Poached Egg (Pisto Manchego).

The dessert selection is equally enticing with traditional Portuguese Pastel de nata alongside Sicilian Cannoli filled with sweet ricotta and orange and drizzled with orange sauce. Chocolate aficionados can indulge in a Fudge Brownie with almond praline and chocolate sauce, while those who prefer fruity notes will enjoy the Strawberry Choux with vanilla whipped ganache and strawberry fruit compote.

With a menu carefully curated to please both adults and children alike, Nora’s Cantina is the ideal spot to bookmark for your Easter lunch.

INR 2,200++. April 20, 1-4 pm. At Novotel Goa Panjim