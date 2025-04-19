Raitas for summer: 6 gut-friendly variants to keep you cool and healthy

With the temperatures rising across the nation, it’s become crucial to find meals that are not only refreshing but also gentle on the digestive system. One fantastic option to consider is raita, a yoghurt-based side dish that complements Indian cuisine perfectly. It’s not just a cooling treat; it also helps with digestion and boosts gut health thanks to the probiotics in yoghurt.
Cucumber raita is a summer favourite for good reason. With cucumbers being over 95 per cent water, they’re excellent for keeping you hydrated. When paired with probiotic-rich yoghurt, this raita helps cool you down while supporting your digestive health. A sprinkle of roasted cumin and fresh mint takes it to the next level for both cooling and digestive benefits.
With its vibrant pink color and high fibre content, beetroot raita is not only a feast for the eyes but also a nutritional powerhouse. Beets are packed with prebiotics that nourish the good bacteria in your gut. When mixed with yoghurt, this raita transforms into a nutrient-rich side dish loaded with antioxidants and essential minerals like potassium and magnesium.
Lauki is low in calories and high in water, making it an ideal choice for hot summer days. When lightly boiled, grated, and mixed with yoghurt, black salt, and coriander, lauki raita not only aids digestion but also supports liver function and helps alleviate bloating, a common issue during the warmer months.
This vibrant green raita is a blend of digestive herbs that work wonders. Both mint and coriander are known for their ability to ease indigestion and cool the stomach. When you blend these herbs with thick yogurt and a splash of lemon juice, you get a fresh, zesty flavour that elevates any summer meal.
Carrots are packed with fibre and beta-carotene, while ginger works wonders for digestion and helps reduce inflammation. When you grate some carrots and mix them with yoghurt and a dash of ginger, you get a raita that’s not only friendly to your gut but also gives your immune system a nice little boost—especially important during those seasonal changes.
If you have a sweet tooth, pineapple raita is the perfect choice. Pineapple is rich in bromelain, a natural enzyme that aids in protein digestion. This fruity raita is particularly trendy right now, fitting right into the "sweet and spicy" food movement that’s taking over wellness circles.