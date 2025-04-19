What is crema and what can it tell you about your espresso?

1. Freshness of the beans

If your espresso has a thick, long-lasting crema, chances are your beans are freshly roasted. That's because fresh beans release carbon dioxide; and crema feeds on CO₂ like bees on nectar. Stale beans? Your shot might look flat and lifeless, with a watery surface and barely-there foam.

2. The Roast’s Personality

Crema also hints at the roast profile. Darker roasts tend to produce a darker, thicker crema with a slightly bitter edge, while lighter roasts might yield a thinner, golden crema with brighter flavor notes. It’s like mood rings, but for caffeine: bitter and brooding or light and lively — your crema would know.

3. Your Espresso Machine’s Power

Not all espresso machines are created equal, and crema shows if your gear is up for the job. Proper crema needs about 9 bars of pressure. Without it, you won’t get that delicious emulsification. So, if you’re pulling shots on a basic machine or using a stovetop Moka pot, don’t expect a café-style crema. That being said, too much crema can also be a warning sign — an overly frothy top might mean your machine is running too hot or too fast.