How to pick the best Hilsa this season

Weight matters, but not too much

The sweet spot for hilsa lovers is between 800g and 1.2kg. Anything less may feel unsatisfying on the plate, while anything above may seem fleshy but lacks that signature oily tenderness. Large fish, especially above 1.5kg, can sometimes taste dry or rubbery unless cooked with care.

Shiny skin and firm flesh are your clues

When picking a fresh hilsa, look for a bright silver sheen and tight, unblemished scales. The body should feel firm to the touch and curve slightly in the shape of a crescent. If it feels too soft, that’s a red flag—it might’ve been sitting around too long. Trust your fingers, and don’t be shy about poking gently.