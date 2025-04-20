Struggling to set curd at home? Try these 5 simple hacks that actually work

1. Warm It Right, Not Hot

Curd needs a snug environment to ferment properly. Experts suggest heating the milk to around 42°C–45°C before adding the starter. If it’s too hot, you’ll kill the culture; too cold, and fermentation will stall. A quick finger test works wonders — it should feel warm, but not burning.

2. Use a Clay Pot for Better Results

Earthen pots are great because they’re porous, allowing excess moisture to escape, which leads to thicker, creamier curd. They also help maintain a steady temperature, crucial for consistent fermentation.