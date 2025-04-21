Pistachio prices soar high as the Dubai chocolate trend still remains popular

Pistachio prices jumped 34% in a year last year as a result of a global shortage of pistachios following the sharp rise in popularity of Dubai chocolates. A media house reported a few days back that the TikTok video on Dubai chocolate containing pistachio cream has received more than 120 million views since it was posted in December 2023.

The sensation that Dubai chocolate created

The sensational popularity of Dubai chocolate, first launched by Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based chocolate brand FIX in 2021, has led to a shortage of pistachios supplies, with numerous knockoffs appearing around the world. The chocolate bar "Can't Get Knafeh Of It", created by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda and her husband Yezen Alani. Inspired by Sarah's pregnancy cravings, the chocolate became a modest hit until the TikTok video in December 2023.

Nut trader CG Hacking said the price of peeled pistachio kernels has jumped from $7.65 a pound a year ago to around $10.30 a pound now.

In the US, a major exporter of pistachios, inventory decreased last year due to a decrease in pistachio yields, and a decrease in the supply of pistachio kernels, which are sold cheaply for food, also affected the price increase, CG Hacking said.