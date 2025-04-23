Yerba Mate: Why should you try this South American cousin of herbal tea?

How does drinking Yerba Mate benefit us?

With a rustic, earthy, grassy and slightly bitter flavour profile it is also seen as an alternative to green tea. For those who like a more modern version, one can add flavours like mint or citrus to give the tea a more modern flavour profile. There are several reasons why this drink is preferred by many.

· The mateine in Yerba Mate gives you an energy boost at times when you do not feel very energetic. In fact, it can be seen as an alternative to caffeine.

· It is rich in anti-oxidants.

· Yerba Mate is also used to help in digestion and thus it is suggested to have a cup after your meal.

· Enriched with theobromine, the drink makes you calm and feel at ease.