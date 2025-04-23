Yerba Mate: Why should you try this South American cousin of herbal tea?

Howdy Mate? You must have heard it quite often, haven’t you? Now it’s time to hear Yerba Mate! This South American cousin to your herbal tea and coffee can soon be your most-loved drink for late nights and boosting up your energy on days when you are low. Yerba Mate is made from the dried leaves of Ilex paraguariensis, a plant which is found in the South American countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, where it is a top social and cultural icon for centuries.
How does drinking Yerba Mate benefit us?
With a rustic, earthy, grassy and slightly bitter flavour profile it is also seen as an alternative to green tea. For those who like a more modern version, one can add flavours like mint or citrus to give the tea a more modern flavour profile. There are several reasons why this drink is preferred by many.
· The mateine in Yerba Mate gives you an energy boost at times when you do not feel very energetic. In fact, it can be seen as an alternative to caffeine.
· It is rich in anti-oxidants.
· Yerba Mate is also used to help in digestion and thus it is suggested to have a cup after your meal.
· Enriched with theobromine, the drink makes you calm and feel at ease.
Two quick summer recipes with Yerba Mate
Citrus Chill with a refreshing mocktail
All you need is cold brew yerba mate, orange juice, fresh lime juice, mint leaves, sparkling water, and ice. Muddle some mint in a glass. Add ice, juice and yerba mate and top it with sparkling water. Garnish with a lime wedge or orange peel and drink it cool.
Yerba Mate for the beginners
Take loose yerba mate or tea bags and hot water. Add one to two teaspoons of yerba mate in a cup. Pour hot water – but it should not be boiling. Let the tea steep for three to give minutes. Strain it and enjoy.