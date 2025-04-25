6 refreshing cold soups to try this summer

As the temperatures climb across the nation, light and refreshing meals are becoming more than just a choice—they're essential. While salads and smoothies have long been summer staples, cold soups are stepping into the spotlight as the next must-try dish. These cool bowls pack in flavour, nutrition, and hydration all in one simple recipe, making them perfect for those hot days when your appetite takes a backseat.
Going by culinary trends, cold soups are making a comeback this season, especially as more home cooks seek out globally inspired meals that require little to no cooking. From classic European recipes to creative regional variations, these soups seamlessly fit into summer routines without heating up the kitchen.
Chilled Cucumber and Mint Soup: This classic green soup is light, refreshing, and a breeze to make. Just blend cucumbers with yogurt or coconut milk, fresh mint, and a splash of lemon. Add a few crushed ice cubes for that extra chill.
Tomato and Watermelon Soup: It might sound unusual to combine tomatoes and watermelon, but trust us, it works! This soup strikes a perfect balance between acidity and sweetness, plus it’s loaded with antioxidants and hydration.
Buttermilk Beetroot Soup: This earthy, bright pink soup not only looks stunning but also offers gut-friendly probiotics. The buttermilk gives a tangy base to the cooked and cooled beet purée.
Avocado and Green Apple Soup: Smooth, tart, and packed with nutrients, this soup skips the dairy and uses avocado for a rich texture. A squeeze of lime and a pinch of chilli powder really take the flavor up a notch.
Roasted Bell Pepper and Tomato Soup: Roasting enhances the flavours of bell peppers and tomatoes. Once blended and chilled, it transforms into a smoky yet refreshing starter.
Spiced Raw Mango Soup : Inspired by traditional Indian panna, this cold soup features raw mango, cumin, and mint for a tangy, thirst-quenching delight.