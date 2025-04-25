6 refreshing cold soups to try this summer

Chilled Cucumber and Mint Soup: This classic green soup is light, refreshing, and a breeze to make. Just blend cucumbers with yogurt or coconut milk, fresh mint, and a splash of lemon. Add a few crushed ice cubes for that extra chill.

Tomato and Watermelon Soup: It might sound unusual to combine tomatoes and watermelon, but trust us, it works! This soup strikes a perfect balance between acidity and sweetness, plus it’s loaded with antioxidants and hydration.

Buttermilk Beetroot Soup: This earthy, bright pink soup not only looks stunning but also offers gut-friendly probiotics. The buttermilk gives a tangy base to the cooked and cooled beet purée.