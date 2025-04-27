How often should you shut down your fridge?

When are the ideal times to shut down the fridge?

While it is not recommended to shut down the fridge very often, there are certain times, especially in summers when it is a mandate to keep it off. You should regularly opt for deep cleansing of the fridge, at least every two to three months. This helps in removing any bacteria or fungi growth which may have evaded your eyes. For such a deep cleaning process, which is advisable to be undertaken by a professional, the fridge has to be completely shut down and all its contents taken out.

Another circumstance when the fridge needs to be shut down is when you are manually defrosting it. This involves melting the frozen ice especially around the freezer walls and coils which sometimes become hindrance to the proper functioning of the deep fridge.