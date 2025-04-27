How often should you shut down your fridge?

One of the most taken for granted machines at home is probably your fridge. Once you arrange your refrigerator, you tend to forget about it and only pay attention to it when it demands it immediately. However, that should not be the circumstance. While it is true that a refrigerator relieves you of a huge worry, it is also equally important to take care of it and opt for regular maintenance. A part of this maintenance also sometimes requires you to completely shut down your fridge. We take a look at the times when it becomes necessary to keep your fridge shut down and why?
When are the ideal times to shut down the fridge?
While it is not recommended to shut down the fridge very often, there are certain times, especially in summers when it is a mandate to keep it off. You should regularly opt for deep cleansing of the fridge, at least every two to three months. This helps in removing any bacteria or fungi growth which may have evaded your eyes. For such a deep cleaning process, which is advisable to be undertaken by a professional, the fridge has to be completely shut down and all its contents taken out.
Another circumstance when the fridge needs to be shut down is when you are manually defrosting it. This involves melting the frozen ice especially around the freezer walls and coils which sometimes become hindrance to the proper functioning of the deep fridge.
You should always observe your fridge for any anomalies and shut it immediately if you sense any.
In case your refrigerator has been acting up for a while and needs any part to be changed, you would often find the professionals asking you to have all items from the fridge removed and kept it shut down. Keeping the fridge shut, helps speed up the process and there is no danger of electricity failures as well.
Sometimes you might be privy to certain anomalies like a burning smell or sudden noises or sounds. This also corresponds to the refrigerator requiring a through maintenance or checks for which it should be completely shut down to avoid any dangerous situations.