What are the differences between quinoa and couscous?

In recent years, quinoa and couscous have really taken off in popularity, thanks to their versatility and health perks. At first glance, they might seem quite similar, but these two grains have some key differences when it comes to nutritional value, how you prepare them, and how you can use them in your cooking. With the rise of health-conscious eating in 2025, knowing the main differences between quinoa and couscous can help you make smarter choices for your meals.