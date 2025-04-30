Alphonso mango’s surprising Portuguese origins: The grafting story of a global delight

Every summer, the Alphonso mango, often referred to as the ‘king of mangoes’, creates long lines, commands premium prices, and garners unwavering loyalty from its fans. Yet, many admirers of this luscious fruit may not realise that its royal heritage extends not only from the Konkan coast but also across the Arabian Sea, tracing back to colonial Portugal .
The Alphonso mango was brought to India by Afonso de Albuquerque, a notable Portuguese general and viceroy, in the 16th century, and it symbolises the blend of European gardening methods with Indian farming traditions.
During their time in Goa, the Portuguese aimed to enhance the quality and consistency of local mango varieties. Jesuit missionaries introduced grafting techniques, which involved merging scions from superior mango trees with sturdy rootstocks. This innovation led to the growth of mangoes that were not only sweeter and creamier but also more consistent in quality. The variety was named 'Alphonso' to honour Afonso de Albuquerque, highlighting its colonial heritage.
The Alphonso mango thrives along India’s western coast, especially in the Konkan region, which includes Ratnagiri, Devgad, and parts of Goa. The perfect mix of lateritic soil, coastal climate, and traditional farming practices has given this fruit its remarkable taste and fragrance.
Over the years, the Alphonso mango has become a symbol of luxury and quality, earning the title ‘king of mangoes’ and receiving a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for areas like Devgad and Ratnagiri.
Beyond its deliciousness, the Alphonso mango has also influenced cultural exchanges and diplomacy. India takes immense pride in its Alphonso mango export, which holds significant economic value and reaches markets across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The story of the Alphonso, from its roots in a Portuguese horticultural experiment to becoming a beloved global delicacy, beautifully illustrates the lasting effects of cross-cultural collaboration in agriculture.