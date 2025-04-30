Alphonso mango’s surprising Portuguese origins: The grafting story of a global delight

The Alphonso mango was brought to India by Afonso de Albuquerque, a notable Portuguese general and viceroy, in the 16th century, and it symbolises the blend of European gardening methods with Indian farming traditions.

During their time in Goa, the Portuguese aimed to enhance the quality and consistency of local mango varieties. Jesuit missionaries introduced grafting techniques, which involved merging scions from superior mango trees with sturdy rootstocks. This innovation led to the growth of mangoes that were not only sweeter and creamier but also more consistent in quality. The variety was named 'Alphonso' to honour Afonso de Albuquerque, highlighting its colonial heritage.