Can you make espresso with instant coffee? Here’s what you need to know

Coffee experts suggest that you can whip up a faux-espresso drink by mixing 1-2 teaspoons of instant coffee with 1-2 ounces of hot water. This can mimic the concentrated flavour of espresso, and when you use it in lattes or iced drinks, it can come pretty close in taste, especially if you add frothed milk or syrups.

However, if you’re craving that crema, body, and complex flavour profile of authentic espresso, you’ll need a machine or at least a stovetop moka pot.

While instant coffee can work as a decent stand-in for espresso-style drinks in a pinch, it won’t truly replace the real deal. For that genuine experience, espresso machines still hold the crown.