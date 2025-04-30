Can you make espresso with instant coffee? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re pressed for time or don’t have a fancy espresso machine at your disposal, instant coffee might look like a quick fix. But can it really capture the bold, rich essence of a genuine espresso shot?
With the explosion of café culture and speciality brews flooding social media, espresso has become a go-to for home baristas. From espresso martinis to DIY lattes, coffee enthusiasts are on the hunt for faster, simpler ways to savour that espresso flavour at home. This brings up an interesting question: can instant coffee stand in for espresso?
In theory, you can prepare instant coffee to mimic the strength and look of espresso, but it falls short in taste and texture. Real espresso is crafted by pushing hot water through finely ground coffee under high pressure, creating a creamy, intense shot topped with a signature crema — something that instant coffee just can’t replicate because of its different production method.
Coffee experts suggest that you can whip up a faux-espresso drink by mixing 1-2 teaspoons of instant coffee with 1-2 ounces of hot water. This can mimic the concentrated flavour of espresso, and when you use it in lattes or iced drinks, it can come pretty close in taste, especially if you add frothed milk or syrups.
However, if you’re craving that crema, body, and complex flavour profile of authentic espresso, you’ll need a machine or at least a stovetop moka pot.
While instant coffee can work as a decent stand-in for espresso-style drinks in a pinch, it won’t truly replace the real deal. For that genuine experience, espresso machines still hold the crown.