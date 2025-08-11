This Goa restaurant celebrates India’s evolving culinary story with a special Independence Day menu

Novotel Goa Panjim is marking India’s Independence Day with a special culinary buffet that narrates the nation’s rich and dynamic food culture. The special menu is a celebration of the country’s regional roots fused with a assertive global influence, echoing how contemporary Indian cuisine has grown more diverse and expressive.
Guests can begin their flavour journey with an interactive live Burmese Laksa station or international fresh salads such as Somtam and a lively Quinoa with Edamame & Pineapple. The chaat counter at the buffet gives one nostalgic childhood memories with its old favourites such as Raj Kachori and Aloo Tikki paired with a playful twist of six paani choices including Guava and Cranberry.
The main dishes feature a homely range of pan-Indian fare like Murgh Palak Kofta and Subz Kaju Makhana Korma. A focused Goan area honours the coastality of the region with authentic fare like Galinha Vindaloo, Lamb Xacutti and the meaty veggie stew Khattkhatte.
The chefs of the hotel have also designed a selection of international stations to enhance the experience further. Diners can sample a spicy Thai curry bar a new sushi selection a pasta station and a variety of wholesome vegan salads. For a touch of indulgence the Smoked Salmon carving station with traditional accompaniments is an indulgent delicacy. The dessert table beautifully balances traditional Indian sweets like Tricolour Ladoos with innovative treats like Lemongrass Crème Brûlée and Green Tea Opera.