This Goa restaurant celebrates India’s evolving culinary story with a special Independence Day menu

Novotel Goa Panjim is marking India’s Independence Day with a special culinary buffet that narrates the nation’s rich and dynamic food culture. The special menu is a celebration of the country’s regional roots fused with a assertive global influence, echoing how contemporary Indian cuisine has grown more diverse and expressive.

What can you expect on the menu?

Guests can begin their flavour journey with an interactive live Burmese Laksa station or international fresh salads such as Somtam and a lively Quinoa with Edamame & Pineapple. The chaat counter at the buffet gives one nostalgic childhood memories with its old favourites such as Raj Kachori and Aloo Tikki paired with a playful twist of six paani choices including Guava and Cranberry.