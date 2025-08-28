When modaks silence the Delhi–Mumbai debate

Yesterday in Delhi, I tried to recreate that feeling in my own quiet way. I prepared a feast of modak, amti (toor dal), bhaat (rice), toop (ghee), and batatyachi bhaji (a simple, dry potato dish). It was not the same as the cacophony of celebrations back home, but it was a little slice of familiarity. In those flavours, I felt closer to the city that raised me, and the festival that has always been my anchor.

Unless you have lived in a parallel world, you are probably weary of the endless Delhi versus Mumbai debate. For me, that tug-of-war is more personal. I have lived in Mumbai for over a decade, and soon it will be a decade in Delhi too. My roots are tangled in both cities, so if you ever wanted a walking embodiment of the exasperation behind the question of which city is better, it would be me.