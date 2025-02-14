From Mumbai to Mexico City: The ultimate street food adventure across the globe

Bangkok is a street food paradise. From the iconic Pad Thai and mango sticky rice to hearty bowls of boat noodles, every corner of this bustling city offers delectable bites. Visit Chinatown for fresh dim sum and grilled seafood, or sample skewers and curries at Khao San Road.

2. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City’s street food scene is vibrant and diverse. Don’t miss tacos al pastor, served straight from rotating spits with pineapple and salsa. Try tamales, elote (grilled corn with cheese and chilli), or churros dipped in chocolate at roadside stands. Each bite is a celebration of bold Mexican flavours.

3. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul’s streets offer a feast of Eastern and Western fusion flavours. Sink your teeth into simit (sesame-crusted bread rings) or grab a döner kebab, a staple of Turkish street cuisine. Be sure to try freshly grilled fish sandwiches at the Galata Bridge or enjoy a cup of hot salep on chilly days.