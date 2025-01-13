Pongal: The dish of gratitude prepared during Sankranti

Pongal, a beloved South Indian dish, is deeply intertwined with the cultural and agricultural traditions of the region. It is a dish made primarily from rice and lentils, often enhanced with ghee, spices, and other ingredients. Pongal is celebrated during the harvest festival of Sankranti, a time of thanksgiving to nature for the bounty of crops and a marker of the sun's northward journey, or uttarayana, according to Hindu traditions.

The dish pongal comes in several varieties, each reflecting the rich culinary heritage of South India. The two most well-known types are ven pongal, a savoury version and sakkarai pongal, a sweet variation. Ven pongal, often seasoned with black pepper, cumin, ginger and curry leaves, is a hearty and warming dish. Its subtle flavours are balanced by the richness of ghee and the aroma of tempering spices, making it a comforting breakfast option. Sakkarai pongal, on the other hand, is prepared with jaggery, cardamom and sometimes coconut, with a generous dollop of ghee and roasted cashews adding to its luxurious taste. This sweet version is particularly significant during the Sankranti festival, as it is offered to the gods as part of the celebrations.

Pongal is made during Sankranti because it symbolises prosperity and gratitude. The festival coincides with the harvest season, particularly of rice, a staple crop in South India. Preparing pongal with freshly harvested rice is a way of acknowledging the earth's abundance and expressing gratitude to the sun, rain and livestock that sustain life. The act of cooking pongal during Sankranti also involves communal participation, with families and neighbours coming together, fostering a sense of unity and celebration.